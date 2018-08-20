CALDICOT Castle hosted the third annual '999 Emergency Services Event' on Sunday (August 19), with displays and demonstrations from the police, ambulance and fire brigade, and more.

Organiser Aaron Reeks, director of Caldicot Town Team, said the event was "all about breaking down the barriers between the public and the emergency services".

"People don't need to be scared of them, or apprehensive", Mr Reeks said. "They're regular people doing an amazing job."

Mr Reeks said the police dog display in the main arena was a highlight which "went down a storm".

"The dog handlers did a meet and greet afterwards, which the kids loved", he said.

Sgt Nigel Callard, of Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing team for Lower Wye, said the event was "very much a highlight of our community engagement calendar.

"Our officers had a lot of fun meeting families from the local area, and it was a great chance to show people what we do and how we can all work together to make our communities as safe and happy as possible.

"As usual, our dog section was a big hit – Taylor, Buddy, Ollie and Sophie stole the show.

"There were also appearances by our stars of the BBC series, The Crash Detectives, and our Cyber Crime experts.

"We look forward to returning in 2019."

Wales Air Ambulance community coordinator, Catrin Hall, said the Caldicot events were "always a pleasure".

"A special thanks goes to Anne Jones and the staff at Co-op who presented us with a cheque for over £700", she said.