DISCOUNT supermarket chain Aldi says up to 40 jobs could be created in Pontypool if revised plans for a store in the town are approved.

The development near the Skewfields roundabout was refused planning permission last December over fears of a knock-on effect on traders and traffic.

But the retail giant has rebuffed each of the concerns raised by Torfaen council’s planning committee in a report accompanying the resubmitted planning application.

A report says: “There is a clear quantitative and qualitative need for a new supermarket in Pontypool.

“[Torfaen council’s] local development plan highlights a convenience floorspace requirement for Pontypool of between 1,170 and 1,312sqm net up to 2021.

“The ALDI proposal is likely to represent the sole opportunity for a store of this scale to be delivered in the town for the foreseeable future.”

An alternative site had been suggested further along the A4042 at the neighbourhood centre within the proposed 975-home urban village at Mamhilad.

But the outline application submitted by Johnsey Estates was described as “limited” by Aldi, who said the retail provision would be less than a quarter of the size of the proposed store at Skewfields.

Aldi’s report continued: “When considering options for the re-use of buildings on site, [Johnsey Estates’] planning statement also states that a large-scale retail use would be in direct conflict with planning policy.

“A larger scale use would generate traffic and a need for car parking that could threaten the creation of a residential community of the scale proposed.”

The revised proposals still feature 111 parking spaces, with four disabled bays and seven family spaces, but new features include a taxi bay and free taxi phone.

Aldi are also keen to allay safety fears over the proposed footpath by providing a link either from the West Mon Rugby Club, or from an existing canal footpath.

A survey of Pontypool shoppers undertaken by Aldi in April points towards the proposed store having a positive impact on the town.

The report says that 90 per cent of people who use town centre stores would continue to do so if an Aldi opened in Pontypool.

These figures align with responses to a community consultation in 2017, where 1,094 respondents – or 88 per cent of those surveyed – said they would like an Aldi store on the site.

Aldi also predict that there would be “spin-off trade”, meaning those in Pontypool who currently visit Cwmbran’s Aldi and town centre would likely use Pontypool’s Aldi and town centre instead.

The application is expected to go before the council’s planning committee in the coming weeks.