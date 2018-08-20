A WELSH band have announced some exciting new dates.

The Alarm are celebrating 30 years since the release of their single 'A New South Wales' at a Midsummer Gathering in Cardiff next year.

The 1989 single was featured on the band's fourth studio album, Change, and featured Morriston Orpheus Male Voice Choir who will join The Alarm at the gathering.

"It’s always an immense honour for The Alarm to perform with the Morriston Orpheus," said frontman, Mike Peters.

"The times we have sung together in the past have been at some of the most profound moments in Alarm history, and the Midsummer Gathering in Cardiff promises to be another one of those occasions."

The Midsummer Gathering will be between 4pm and 11pm at Cardiff University on June 29, with more details to be announced closer to the date.

The band - which released their latest album Equals in June - are currently touring North America, but have announced seven dates for this year's UK winter tour.

The Alarm will perform in London on November 28, Portsmouth on November 29, Liverpool on December 1, Birmingham on December 2, Reading on December 5, Leeds on December 6 and Edinburgh on December 7.

Tickets for the Midsummer Gathering went on sale today and can be purchased here.