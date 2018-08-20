A KING Charles I impersonator visited Monmouthshire on the weekend as he follows in the 17th-century monarch’s footsteps on a tour of Britain.

In full outfit, and without breaking character, Daniel Williams took to the streets of Monmouth where he visited two pubs with a special connection to the Stuart king.

“The day began at The Queen’s Head where I surprised proprietor Neil, who was taken aback at seeing me in the king’s full regalia – especially as he had previously met me as normal”, Mr Williams said.

The Queen’s Head was the site of an assassination attempt on Charles’ enemy, Oliver Cromwell, during the English Civil War.

Mr Williams then headed to another pub – one in which the king himself had stayed.

“Next the customers of The King’s Head had looks of wonder on their faces as I walked through the packed restaurant area”, Mr Williams said.

“One lady thought I was Charles III – forgetting we have not had one yet, which I reminded her.”

Mr Williams took a walking tour through the town, meeting his subjects, before heading on to Raglan Castle, where he was “greeted by the lovely Jane, who is highly knowledgeable about the king and his history there”.

During the civil war, Raglan Castle was held by supporters of the king, and was besieged by Cromwell’s forces who later ordered it destroyed.

“Being the king at one of his original settings really brings him alive for the visitors, and one of the most enjoyable experiences re-enacting him brings is seeing the joy on [people’s] faces”, Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said he is keen to return to the area one day, possibly to take part in a charity event with local businesses.

As he left Monmouthshire, he issued the following royal proclamation: “The night’s stay at The Queen’s Head was a restful one, and luckily I didn't get disturbed by Oliver Cromwell or any Roundheads.

“Thank you for having me, Monmouth – I shall return.”