THE international trade secretary Dr Liam Fox MP will today set out how the government will make Britain a 21st century "exporting superpower".

This comes as the government continues to roll out sector deals as part of the Industrial Strategy, boosting jobs and growth in the areas where the UK has a competitive edge – now supporting the export of this expertise across the world.

Dr Fox will today set out the government’s long-term ambition to go further and increase total exports as a proportion of GDP to 35 per cent.

The Export Strategy outlines how the government will support to UK companies, including encouraging and inspiring more businesses to export and provide more advice.

Dr Liam Fox MP is expected to say: "UK businesses are superbly placed to capitalise on the rapid changes in the global economic environment and I believe the UK has the potential to be a 21st century exporting superpower.

“The United Kingdom is a great exporting nation.

"We must set our sights high and that is just what this Export Strategy will help us achieve.”