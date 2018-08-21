AN URBAN beach launching today will be in Newport city centre for a week.

Last year crowds flooded into the pop-up seaside, which was open for one day, encouraging organisers to make the beach a week long addition this year.

Based in John Frost Square, the urban beach launches at 10am today, and will be open between 10am and 5pm daily until August 28.

Although rain has not been forecast, the Met Office have warned that cloudy weather is likely, but that temperatures in Newport will reach up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Newport urban beach was organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre, and delivered by Yellow Bus.