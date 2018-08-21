POLICE are investigating a robbery at an off-licence on Newport's Beaufort Road this morning (August 21).

A man, brandishing a knife, entered the shop and demanded the female shopkeeper give him cash.

The scene of the incident.

"My sister said no", the shopkeeper's brother said. "Then he came around behind the counter and tried to take one of the tills.

"When that didn't work, he opened the cigarette display and helped himself to cigarettes, then he left.

"She's OK, she handled things like a pro.

"There were two or three other people in here, too, when it happened."

Forensic officers dusted the cigarette display for fingerprints.

The shopkeeper's brother said the man entered the shop shortly after it opened. He estimates the incident lasted no longer than three minutes, and the police arrived about five minutes later.

A vehicle from the police's 'scientific investigations' unit at the scene of the incident on Beaufort Road.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Officers are investigating a robbery that happened at approximately 7.45am this morning at the Premier store on Beaufort Road in Newport.

"A man entered the store, he had a small knife and demanded money. He made off with cigarettes, no cash, in the direction of Gainsborough Drive.

"Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and he is currently in police custody.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 72 21/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."