THE widow of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant has said she fears an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death will amount to a "cover-up".

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in north Wales in November last year, four days after he was sacked from Carwyn Jones' cabinet following allegations of misconduct involving women.

The first minister came in for heavy criticism for giving interviews about the matter in the days immediately following Mr Sargeant's sacking and subsequent death, and later launched an independent inquiry into his actions.

But now the former minister's widow Bernie has launched a legal challenge into how the inquiry is being conducted.

Mrs Sargeant is seeking a judicial review into a decision not to allow her family's lawyers to question witnesses and to prevent the family from attending hearings, as well as for the hearings not to be held in public and for witnesses not to be legally compelled to give evidence.

She is also challenging a decision by the Welsh Government to send out a memo to civil servants in June asking them to notify the permanent secretary or human resources if they had evidence directly relating to the inquiry, rather than go directly to Paul Bowen QC, who is leading the inquiry.

Mrs Sargeant said: “I’m so disappointed that I have been forced to take this action.

"I had thought after Carl’s death that I, and my young family, would be treated with honesty and respect. Yet, we can’t help but feeling we are looking at a cover-up."

Saying she was "not trying to be obstructive", she added: "We just want to get to the truth and feel that we have a great deal to offer the inquiry. We don’t want to be excluded.

“It’s been over nine months since Carl’s death and we’re no further forward in getting answers than we were last November.

"All I want is to understand and process why my husband is no longer here. This whole thing just adds agony to heartbreak, but I owe it to Carl to get the full picture.”

But a spokesman for the first minister said: “This is not, and was never intended to be, a public inquiry.

"Nor is it an investigation into the tragic death of Carl Sargeant.

"That is a matter for the inquest, which is expected to take place in the autumn.

"The first minister established this investigation voluntarily, solely and specifically to give independent scrutiny of the actions and decisions which he took in relation to Carl Sargeant at the time of the ministerial reshuffle last November.

"Independence is assured by the appointment of a QC who will have access to all the evidence and will have the opportunity to cross-examine the first minister and other witnesses."

He added the process was designed to protect the confidentiality of the women who had made complaints about the behaviour of Mr Sargeant.

"The nature of the investigation has been clear since January when draft operational arrangements for the investigation were shared with members of the Welsh Assembly," he said.

"The specific features of the protocol now being challenged would be wholly inconsistent with what has been established.

"We believe, and have consistently stated, that this proposed action cannot be justified.”

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, which is representing the Sargeant family, said they had "no other option" but to seek a judicial review.

The terms of reference for the inquiry are: “To conduct an investigation into the first minister’s actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant’s departure from his post as cabinet secretary for communities and children and thereafter.”

An inquest into Mr Sargeant's death has been opened and adjourned. His cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Mr Sargeant's son Jack was elected to succeed him as Alyn and Deeside AM in a by-election triggered by his father's death.