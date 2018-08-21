TAKE a look at our Now and Then photographs, do you recognise this familiar Newport scene.

Last week's photograph shows Stow Park Avenue in Newport, which many of our readers recognised.

Dave Woolven, from Newport, said: "This looks like Stow Park Avenue. If it is a WW2 German bomber got caught in a balloon cable and crashed onto a house where the Jewish family of Phillips lived, killing the two high school children, brother and sister.The bomber had a crew of four, several of them were killed, one was caught walking along Cardiff Road. A new house has been built on the site."