A LEADING figure in the Brexit campaign is coming to Newport.

Andrew Adonis, who co-authored the book Saving Britain, will be at a meeting with Gwent for Europe in Newport Centre's on Saturday.

The meeting will call for a People's Vote, following a letter signed by 31 Welsh political figures that suggested putting the final Brexit deal back to the people.

The letter expressed a shared belief that false promises were made during the EU referendum, with the consequences of Brexit only now becoming clear.

Welsh politicians - including Blaenau Gwent Assembly member Alun Davies - will support Mr Adonis at the meeting.

Gwent for Europe co-ordinator, Steve Cocks, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew Adonis to Newport. We believe that the position that he is taking over Brexit is massively important to the situation in Gwent.”

In the book, Saving Britain, which was co-authored with Will Hutton and published in June, it states that many communities in the UK have been left behind which is why they voted Leave.

Mr Adonis wants a fairer, more equal Britain, but argues that this hindered by Brexit, which he believes will only benefit the wealthy.

“We have always respected the fact that the majority of people in Gwent voted Leave,” added Mr Cocks.

“Many areas in Gwent have seen their living standards fall, their communities decline and have not seen the benefits of EU membership. We believe that things have to change.

"However, Brexit is not the answer and will be a disaster for Wales and for this region in terms of jobs and public services, including the NHS. We believe that more and more people are realising this and there has been a major shift in opinion."

The meeting is being held between 2pm and 4pm in Newport Centre's Riverside Suite.