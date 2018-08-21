A FAR-right supporter who set fire to Newport's Masonic Lodge and Bassaleg secondary school, and daubed swastikas and racist slogans on buildings across the city, has been jailed for six years.

Austin Ross, 23, carries out the two arson attacks and his spree of hate-fuelled criminal damage during May this year.

The Riverfront Theatre, Maindee primary school, Gwent Probation Service's Lower Dock Street offices, and the Bethel Community Church were among his other targets.

Ross, of Romney Close, Newport, carried out the attacks, said Judge Jeremy Jenkins, "out of sheer hatred and malice", based on a "perverted view of race and religion".

Ross pleaded guilty last month to 15 charges, including two of arson.

He began by sticking a racially offensive poster on a indie at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport - and spray painting a swastika on a wall there - between May 2 and May 5.

The poster, along with several others Ross subsequently stuck to buildings in Newport, referenced the neo-Nazi System Resistance Network (SRN).

On May 4, the Bethel Community Church was targeted with posters and swastikas, as was Maindee primary school, where parents removed posters and handed them in to the school.

The school was targeted again on May 8 and May 25, but Ross had in the interim stuck posters and daubed swastikas on a wall at the Newport Centre.

Between May 25-30 he targeted the Gwent Probation Service building on Lower Dock Street with a spray painted far right message.

And on May 28, racist graffiti and a swastika were daubed on a wall at the University of South Wales campus on Usk Way.

Ross' criminal activities then took an even more sinister turn.

On the night of May 28 he outed a flammable liquid through the letterbox at the Masonic Lidge on Lower Dock Street and set fire to it - an act caught on CCTV - causing £38,000 of damage.

And on the same night he caused around £20,000 of damage to a classroom at Bassaleg School after setting fire to a window blind.

Both buildings were also daubed with racist graffiti.

Police issued CCTV images of a man clad in black clothing, which was issued in an attempt to track down the perpetrator.

Acting on a tip-off, they arrested Ross at an address in Grosvenor Road, Bassaleg, on June 5.

A trawl of his Facebook account had revealed references and links to far right group Combat 18, and Hitler Youth.

The Bassaleg and the Romney Close addresses were searched, and items found included cardboard swastika stencils and neo-Nazi posters.

Defence counsel Harry Baker said several references submitted on behalf of Ross showed "a different side" to him.

But sentencing him, Judge Jenkins was scathing of Ross' crimes.

"You daubed swastikas and other highly offensive literature on schools, a church, a theatre, a footbridge and other buildings," he said.

"You deliberately set fire to the Masonic Lodge and Bassaleg secondary school.

"Your actions were not born of some mental disorder, but out of hatred and malice based upon your perverted view of race and religion, and others dissimilar to yourself.

"That, in a civilised society is as abhorrent as it is impossible to comprehend."

Ross was sentenced to three years in prison on each arson charge, to run consecutively.

He was sentenced to six months on each of 13 charges of racially aggravated criminal damage. These will run concurrently to the arson sentences.