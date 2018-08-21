A UNIQUE pop-up café has grown in popularity.

Barnabas Arts House, in Pill, hosted their second Menopause Café on August 18, allowing women to discuss the menopause in a welcoming environment.

“It was absolutely fabulous,” said the organiser Philomena Jordan-Patrikios.

“We had six new people adding to the original group, and it was lovely that we were able to share and discuss the menopause, looking at solutions.

“We shared strategies that women have already found beneficial, often looking at lifestyle and nutrition. Menopause is what it is, but lifestyle changes can certainly help.”

They also looked at mindfulness and breathing exercises, which can improve relaxation and activate the parasympathetic nervous system - as opposed to the stress response.

The session ended with them sharing relevant links which will also be shared on their online community.

“The most important thing is that people left with a sense of having been listened to,” added Ms Jordan-Patrikios.

“People could speak openly with the knowledge that there’s no judgement because everyone understands where they’re coming from.”

Ms Jordan-Patrikios’ Menopause Café has encouraged Lynette Bowden to run one at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre on September 9.

Barnabas Arts House will host their next Menopause Café on September 22.