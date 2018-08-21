AN APPLICATION for Heritage Lottery Funding (HLF) to create a commemorative mosaic to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War has been successful.

The mosaic will focus on the changing role of Newport women during the war and in particular on seven Newport women who lost their lives while contributing to the war effort and whose names have not been recorded and remembered.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, Leader of the council, said the HLF awarding the grant was very good news for the city, enabling the project to go ahead.

She said: “We are delighted that our application for Heritage Lottery Funding was a success and we hope residents and visitors alike will come and see the mosaics while appreciating the history behind the images.

“It is right we acknowledge the hard work of local women and the role they played in the First World War and in particular the seven women who lost their lives in the war effort.”

The book ‘Every Woman Remembered – Daughters of Newport in the Great War’, written by local author Sylvia Mason, provided the information about the seven women.

Stephanie Roberts, a local artist, will work with Newport youth groups to design and create the mosaic to go up in St Paul’s Walk public open space.

Stephanie said: “As well as being influenced by the book and presenting itself as a memorial to the women who died, I’ve designed the piece to portray the nurturing qualities of women and the newly emerging multifaceted roles of women in society

“I feel honoured to embrace the importance of the project's significance in connection to the crucial role of women in society, during the past century and into the future.”

The Women have a unique link to the area and to St Paul’s Church as many of them were baptised, married and cared for the sick and wounded there when the church became a temporary Red Cross Hospital during the war.

A plaque featuring digital technology will allow residents and visitors to discover more about the heritage of Newport in the First World War.

The council hopes the mosaics will help to reduce anti-social behaviour, provide an area of interest for local people and visitors to Newport giving the young people who made it and local residents a sense of pride and ownership.

Andrew Jacobs, owner of the building where the mosaics will be placed said: “This is a great initiative. I am delighted this will be showcased on national buildings which came into existence shortly after the First World War.”

The plan is to unveil the mosaics in time for First World War centenary celebrations in November 2018.

Councillor Jane Mudd, the council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing said: “The mosaics will be a point of interest in St Paul’s Walk in the newly created open space and we hope people will appreciate this new feature.”