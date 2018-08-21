I WASN'T entirely thankful to the school friends I spoke to last week who reminded me that we picked up our A-level results 20 years ago this year.

I remember the day well, not least because there was a printing error with my History result, so I was initially told I had been absent from the exam.

A couple of frantic hours later, it was revealed that this was a misprint, as the * that denoted that I’d won an award for my paper on the Russian Revolution had been mis-transcribed as a # to denote a missed exam.

Yes, the award shows how uncool I was at school. And no, I can’t say I was too impressed with the exam board that day, as my friends started celebrating their results.

So I’d like to congratulate everyone who picked up their post-16 results last week and wish all those collecting their GCSEs this week all the best.

Whether you’ve done better than expected or are disappointed, I hope the next steps you take are fulfilling, whether that’s to university, further education, training, an apprenticeship or into the world of work.

Huge thanks and credit has to go to all the teachers and school staff whose efforts have helped our young people learn and prosper.

As a council leader, I realise I’m often one of the people constantly urging improvement in our education system. But I hope our school staff recognise the huge respect I have for the work they do.

I realise that’s a respect that parts of our society and some politicians sometimes seem to lack, and know that causes frustration amongst teachers.

Because while helping pupils do their best in exams is important, I know that you do far, far more than that as teachers, helping our young people to learn life skills, not just exam techniques, so they can prosper as rounded human beings.

Another focus we need to develop in Britain is an appreciation of the importance of training our young people in the skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

In the past few decades, we’ve not concentrated enough on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects and the practical skills needed for modern manufacturing and high tech industries.

It certainly frustrates me when local firms struggle to recruit skilled workers from the local area.

I hope that the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal will play a key part in changing that in our area, working with some of the fantastic employers in our area to develop the skills they need, and help people into good quality jobs. Those areas should be something young people aspire to, just as much as to academic courses at top universities.

Next month, I’m taking on a challenge on my own, cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats for charity. The 980 miles in nine days will be hard work, but I’m looking forward to it and to raising money for The Prince’s Trust.

The trust do fantastic work helping young people who’ve had a tough start in life or experienced difficulties finding work, so I hope every mile I ride will be worth the strain. Here’s hoping for sunshine.