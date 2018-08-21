FAMILIES were undeterred by the gloomy weather and had fun at the beach in the city centre.

Scores of people flocked to an urban beach, which was launched yesterday in Friars Walk.

Rachel Kerr took her two sons, Harrison and Logan.

“I think it is a brilliant idea,” she said.

“It is a great way to get families into the centre of Newport.”

Harrison added: “It is fun.”

Newport resident Miriam Jones said: "We came to the beach when it was here last time. We loved it.

“Who needs Barry Island when you have this brilliant beach.”

Newport urban beach was organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre, and delivered by Yellow Bus. The attraction is open between 10am and 5pm daily until August 28.