SYRIAN refugees who lost everything in the civil war have now opened a new restaurant in the city centre.

Oskar Ali and his wife Maijan Hussain had to flee for their lives when Syria became engulfed in a brutal civil war which erupted seven years ago.

They found refuge in Britain in 2016 and Mr Ali said had he remained in war-torn Syria he would have been killed.

"I would be dead if I were still in Syria," said the 23-year-old.

"I am from Al-Qamishli and most of Syria has been destroyed by Assad and other groups.

"We lost everything. We lost our school and home. We could not study or live there."

He added: "Britain is a lovely and friendly place. This is our new home.

"We cannot say thank you enough for saving us."

And now, the pair have opened a new restaurant - Falafilo Island - on the High Street, Newport.

Mr Ali, who lives with his wife in Stow Hill, said it took them two months to open the business.

"We wanted to open it because my wife is a great cook," he said.

"She does not just cook great food but loves to do it.

"We thought about opening a restaurant not too long ago and thought let's do it.

"My wife will be the main chef and it will all be home made."

He added: "We will be serving Syrian and Lebanese dishes."

The owner said his restaurant is named after another famous restaurant back in Syria.

"I knew that we had to name it after Falafilo Island in Syria," he said.

"It was a great restaurant in Aleppo. Sadly I do not know if it is still there now.

"I Hope it is but I really do not know."

Mrs Hussain hopes that by opening the restaurant people will learn more about her country.

"There is more to Syria than just the civil war," she said.

"The people are lovely and the food is great.

"All of our dishes will be typically from Syria and Lebanon. We will also be serving pizza and burgers because these are popular."

And worker Mohammad Albassis, who is also a Syrian refugee, added: "I hope this place becomes really popular.

"It has great food and I hope lots of people come."

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm.