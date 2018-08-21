AFTER snow cancelled this year’s event, runners will be delighted to hear that the the City of Newport Half Marathon is set to return.

St David’s Hospice Care have announced that Admiral will be once again support their flagship fundraising event, which will take place on March 3, 2019.

A team of Admiral employees went on a lunchtime jog in Newport city centre wearing official event training t-shirts to launch the event.

Christine Vorres from St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The support that Admiral offers for this fundraising event means so much to St David’s Hospice Care – it is reassuring for us to know that they care about the City Half Marathon and want it to be a successful fundraiser for the charity.

“It was heart breaking to have to cancel in March this year, not just because of the work that had been done, but also for the participants who had trained for it and for our sponsors who had invested in it. We are determined to make up for the disappointment by making next year the best yet.”

Geraint Jones, Admiral’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is a fantastic event for the city of Newport, the participants and St David’s Hospice Care – a very worthy cause. We are delighted to sponsor this event for the 6th consecutive year, our staff love getting involved and I’m sure the 2019 event will be biggest and best yet!”

The scenic course takes runners along the Riverfront path, past iconic bridges and on up to Newport Castle before heading out to Caerleon and back.

Registration is open at cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com.

For more information on The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon, call 01633 851051, and ask to speak to Kris or Christine.