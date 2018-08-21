A CELEBRATION of diversity and inclusivity is taking place this weekend.

Pride Cymru's Big Weekend 2018 – originally Mardi Gras before a name change in 2014 – will take place on Cardiff City Hall Lawns from Friday until Sunday.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the event, organised by charity Pride Cymru.

The Big Weekend is a ticketed event, but on Saturday it will host a free Pride Cymru parade, with at least 10,000 expected to walk the mile-long route.

The parade will start and finish on North Street, looping down St Mary’s Street and back up Westgate Street, with entertainment points throughout.

Those participating in the parade must arrive by 10.30am at the latest and can register at parade@pridecymru.com

There is a golf buggy available for those who cannot walk the full distance, but there’s limited access. To book contact helen@pridecymru.com

The Big Weekend itself is themed #ProudToBeMe and will host an enormous range of entertainment, including Glee Comedy Club, a Cabaret Stage, a UV Roller Disco, a Bingo Lingo takeover, and beach party.

Performances include Derrick Barry, who is known for impersonating Britney Spears, and competing in America’s Got Talent and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Other acts include Australian drag queen and pop singer Courtney Act, DJ Sonique, Gabrielle, Flip & Fill, The Sundaes from BBC’s All Together Now, X Factor’s Saara Aalto, and Laura Bannon from The Voice.

Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend Event Director, Scott Davies, said: “This is the biggest event in our calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring the public such amazing and talented performers this year.

“We can’t wait to enjoy the weekend with our incredible community.”

The Big Weekend will also include food and drink, market stalls, a family area, and a Quiet Zone where visitors can charge wheelchairs, scooters, and phones. The Quiet Zone will also offer toilet facilities, with food and drink facilities for guide dogs.

As the event is inclusive, all personnel are trained in disability awareness, thanks to Pride Cymru’s partnership with Cardiff People’s First and British Deaf Association and Visualise Training and Consultancy. There will also be British Sign Language interpreters on site.

Those who require a personal assistant, due to disability, are able to get them a free ticket, providing they have receipt of a Personal Independence Payment, a recognised Assistance Dog ID Card, or evidence of being severely sight impaired.

Bag searches will be in place, with guests advised to try to avoid peak times which are between 12.30pm and 4pm.

You can book parking for car parks close to Coopers field here or, if you hold a Blue Badge, you can book parking at Castle Mews car park by contacting helen@pridecymru.com

Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend is funded by sponsors, including funding from The National Lottery and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Tickets for the Big Weekend cost £10 each day and can be purchased here.