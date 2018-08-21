TORFAEN residents have been reminded of waste and recycling changes next week.

There will be no waste and recycling collections in the area on the bank holiday - Monday, August 27 - and all collections that week will take place a day later than scheduled.

For example, collections for Monday, August 27 will be picked up on Tuesday, August 28.

And collections scheduled for Friday, August 31 will instead be collected the following day on Saturday, September 1.

Residents have been told that on these days collections crews will start their rounds from 6am.

You are asked to have their waste and recycling at the kerbside or collection point ready for 6am.

Not all areas of Gwent will be affected by the bank holiday, however.

The waste and recycling collection services in Blaenau Gwent will continue as normal over the bank holiday period.