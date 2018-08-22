A GRANDMOTHER who has raised thousands for charity was honoured with an award this week.

Joan Davies, who lives in Gaer Vale in Newport, has raised thousands for charity since she was a child when she would help her mother fundraise.

“My mother Stella Brown from Pill was the same” she said. “We used to go round doing different things to raise money.”

The 84-year-old was presented with High Sheriff’s Award Certificate on Monday in recognition of or her tireless work for charity.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, but if I can go out and make money for someone I will give it to them,” she said. “I get satisfaction that the money has gone to good use.”

To raise money, Mrs Davies has done everything from raffles, chip and salad suppers to her weekly bingo nights where she raises money through entry and a raffle. She estimates that she raises £500 every three months.

She is also a driving force behind the Maesglas Community Centre in Newport.

Gwent’s high sheriff, Sharon Linnard, presented Mrs Davies with the certificate at the centre.

She said: “It was an amazing honour to meet Joan. When I met councillor Debbie Wilcox and told her about the awards without hesitation she nominated Joan.

“She has raised thousands and thousands of pounds for charities in our community and will keep on doing it. She is an outstanding volunteer and we are really lucky to have her.”

Cllr Wilcox added: “I have been a councillor here for more nearly 15 years and in that time Joan’s been a constant person that does everything in the community.

“The thousands of pounds she has raised for charity is quite remarkable. She has kept the Maesglas centre running, there is literally a handful of us that do it, and without Joan I don’t know what we would do. She is a testament to volunteering a credit to her community.”

Also at the event was Cllr Mark Whitcutt who also represents the Gaer Ward.

“Joan is an absolute pillar of the community,” he said. “She is if not a national treasure, she is without doubt a local treasure.”

Representatives from Gwent Police, the community centre and the area were also present at the event.