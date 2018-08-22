NURSES are to have their say on the pay rise offer for NHS staff in Wales, through a consultation launched by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales..

The deal agreed by the Treasury for the English NHS forms the basis for the Welsh offer, but the situation is different here, with health a devolved function of the Welsh Government," said RCN Wales director Tina Donnelly.

“This means that while the deal agreed by the UK Government will form the framework for the deal for Welsh NHS staff, its terms differ in some respects.”

The RCN in Wales is a member of the Joint Partnership Forum that has negotiated the deal with the Welsh Government and it is now consulting its members that work in the Welsh NHS who are on Agenda for Change contracts, to gauge their views on the deal.

The consultation is open now and will close on September 14. RCN Wales members can find details at www.rcn.org.uk/wales and can work out what their own individual deal will look like at nhspay.org/pay-calculator/

“The calculations are complex, breaking down the pay awards over the next three years, based on where individual nurses are on the pay bandings matrix,” said Ms Donnelly.

The RCN in Wales will also hold information meetings across Wales.

“We are determined to engage widely with our members to make sure they are as informed as possible before making their views known on the pay offer," said Ms Donnelly.