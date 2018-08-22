TWO WELSH CELEBRITIES aim to inspire the local community through sharing stories of immense success at evening gathering

Welsh rugby legends Shane Williams and Sean Holley are set to appear in Pontypool later this year.

The event will be organised by the Torfaen Leisure Trust, hosted at the Pontypool Active Living Centre, which they believe is at the centre of the community and the perfect place for the event to be held.

MBE rugby legend Shane Williams, and expert media pundit Sean Holley will be making a duo appearance throughout the evening of November 1, 2018

Main event of this evening will be a question and answer session headed by Shane and Sean in relation to aspects of their thrilling life, through which they hope to motivate their followers by presenting their strength and resilience.

For those attending, the evening will include: a welcome by both celebrities, a full meal, an auction and raffle draw, as well as carriages and photographs.

Karen Vaughan, events manager at Torfaen Leisure Trust said: “This is a unique opportunity for customers of Torfaen Leisure Trust and the wider community to meet and engage with professional sports people who act as role models for some of our members, clubs and groups who use our facilities.”

The much anticipated event will be £25 per ticket, with doors opening at 6.30pm ready for a 7.30pm start.