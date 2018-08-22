A GROUP of youngsters have had a sport filled summer ahead of their charity climb next month.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang have taken part in an outward bound course at Ynys Hywel outdoors centre in Cwmfelinfach. In an adrenaline filled afternoon the youngsters challenged themselves to gorge walking, also climbing and jumping from waterfalls near Brecon.

The gang spent the night there, and - despite the rain - managed to build a shelter and fire in what Youf Gang co-ordinator, Richy Davies, described as a "tiring but enjoyable stay."

This month the Youf Gang also took part in the Streetgames 2018, held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which hosted more than 50 athletic activities, including boxing, rugby, football, wheelchair basketball amongst others.

The group also had a coaching session from Wales International Basketball player, Mr Asa Waite, who is the head of Newport Aces Basketball club.

"The session was really enjoyed by the club," said Mr Davies.

Shaftesbury Youg Gang also took on Cwmbran Centre For Young People (CCYP) in a five-a-side football match at Cwmbran Stadium.

They also visited the CCYP clubhouse for lunch.

"We would like to thank CCYP for the kind hospitality shown," added Mr Dacies.

"The day was really enjoyed by the gang and we look forward to returning for another match soon."

The gang's monthly meeting at Shaftesbury Community Centre had VIP guest, HM Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, who was given a club T-shirt.

He was made an honourary member of the gang and joined them in a community litter pick of Shaftesbury Park, in which eight bags of rubbish were collected.

Other VIP members of the gang are the High Sheriff of Gwent, Mrs Sharon Linnard, and Welsh Labour politician Jayne Bryant.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang are now preparing for their next challenge, which is a charity hike of Pen-Y-Fan on September 9.

The youngsters will be taking on the climb to raise money for The Sparkle Appeal, which runs the Serennu Centre in Rogerstone.

To find out more about the gang, or sponsor their climb, email Richy.Davies@gwent.pnn.police.uk