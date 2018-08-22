THE Keep Wales Tidy All Wales Beach Clean is coming to Gwent, with two events already booked in.

Between September 14 and September 30, Keep Wales Tidy are aiming to clean up every public beach in Wales.

But with 80% of coastal litter coming from land-based sources, the charity are also focussing on clearing waterways and rivers.

In Gwent, there are currently three events booked in, all in collaboration with fast food chain McDonald’s.

In Pontypool, they are teaming up with Keep Wales Tidy on September 14. Volunteers can join in by meeting at the Pontypool PALC car park at 10am.

Litter in the Monnow and Wye rivers in Monmouth is being targeted on September 16. Volunteers can meet at Home Bargains carpark in Monnow Keep at 2pm.

The Ebbw River is also being cleared in Blaenau Gwent, with volunteers able to pitch in by meeting at Ebbw Vale RFC car park on September 20 at 10am.

If you want to get involved, you can adopt a beach or waterway on the Keep Wales Tidy website.

According to Keep Wales Tidy research, up to 12.7 million tonnes of plastic enters the world’s oceans every year, equivalent to dumping one bin lorry of plastic per minute into the world’s oceans.

(Credit: Keep Wales Tidy)

Lesley Jones, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said: “We’re working with partners to show the rest of the world that Wales is rising to the challenge of tackling marine pollution.”

“We’ve had a fantastic response so far, but there are still lots of beaches that need volunteers to care for them. We’re all responsible for the health of our oceans, so it’s crucial that we come together to make a real and lasting difference to our marine environment.

The All Wales Beach Clean is being supported by McDonald’s, with volunteers from restaurants up and down the country planning on giving up their time to clean up their local beach.

Franchisee Ron Mounsey, who owns and operates 15 restaurants in South Wales, said: “I’m thrilled that McDonald’s is lending it’s support to this initiative, and look forward to seeing teams from McDonalds’s restaurants across Wales getting involved come September.

"As a business we’re committed to working to reduce litter and waste in our local communities, including the beaches we know and love. This year McDonald’s will also be phasing out the use of plastic straws in our restaurants, using paper straws instead. These paper straws will be sourced from two suppliers, one of which is based in Wales.”