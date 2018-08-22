RESIDENTS from Old Barn Estate turned out in force for a family fun day to raise money for the estate.

The event, organised by 16-year-old Ethan Collins, was set up to raise money to be able to run activities for young people on the estate to help prevent anti-social behaviour.

Mr Collins, who is starting an apprenticeship in Stage Management at the Principality Stadium this year, said: “I organised the Christmas disco last year at school and then this year I got on to the community side of things.

“We’re raising money to do a regeneration plan, get some youth clubs down here and some more youth activities for everyone.

“It took me a few months to organise this. Everything is donated, nothing is paid for. Its my own sound equipment.

“We’ve had about 150-200 at a time. We’ve had quite a good outcome and raised quite a lot of money

“I’m thinking of planning a Halloween party for the community and maybe also a Christmas fete. That will be all to fundraise for this project.”

Resident Bobbie Poole, 32, said: “This is the only thing I’ve seen for the kids in this six-week holiday. Ethan’s done an amazing job getting this all together. He’s brought the whole community together.

“Without activities like this the kids would be out on the street causing trouble so if there are more events like this, then anti-social behaviour is going to go down.”

Ethan’s mum, Claire Collins, said: “There’s not many adults round here that would want to do something like this, let alone a teenager.”

Newport Live also got involved in the event, offering children the chance to play football or tennis.

Deiniol Parselle, a casual coach for Newport Live, said: “Newport Live are looking to do a bit of outreach round here, to try and get the kids round here to play some sport instead of going around on bikes and just hanging out doing nothing.

“It’s a huge thing because otherwise they could get up to no good and get in with the wrong crowd. Sport is a massive factor in trying to get them to do something more positive.”

Resident Cheryl Hinder, 51, volunteered to run the bouncy castle.

She said: “The bouncy castle has been a huge success. We’ve had some wonderful people turn up and help the day. It’s been a really good day. Ethan has only just turned 16 and he’s done an amazing job.

“Kids have got nothing to do now, so its getting them out of the home and its getting them to socialise and they can have fun with it. The parents have got involved with it as well and its really nice.”

Shelly Collins, Ethan’s aunt, said: “It’s been smashing. Unless we raise the money ourselves, it’s not going to happen. We need to raise the funds so we can do more sports, fun days, activities, and working on trying to get people that are isolated out and involved in the community.”