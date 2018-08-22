A WOMAN pulled unconscious from her smoke-logged flat has escaped an immediate prison sentence after deliberately setting fire to the property whilst drunk.

Bethan Gwenlan, 23, was rescued from the the top floor flat of a block of five in Campion Close, Allt-yr-yn, Newport, by her partner's brother.

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court was told of the subsequent discovery of three separate points of fire ignition.

Prosecuting counsel Rachel Knight said Gwenlan and her partner were at their flat with their 11-month-old son on the evening of Saturday November 11 last year and drank "fairly heavily", though her partner described them as "tipsy".

"At 11pm her partner decided to meet his brother in the city centre. He took the child in his pram and left Miss Gwenlan alone," said Ms Knight, who added that there had been no argument between them.

"He met his brother in the city and they saw smoke coming from the flat as they walked back.

"His brother entered and there was a plume of smoke. The defendant was on the sofa and unresponsive, and he carried her out."

He then went back into the flat, and saw what appeared to be clothing on an electric hob. When he went back out, Gwenlan was arguing with her partner.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue investigation confirmed that cloth was deliberately set on fire on an electric cooker hob and a toaster. The cost of the damage was £3,000.

Ms Knight said Gwenlan was "heavily intoxicated" and subsequently admitted: "I do stupid things when I am drunk "

Gwenlan - who suffers anxiety and depression - was unable to remember what happened because she was drunk. She had typed text messages on her phone, one beginning "I start...", another saying "help".

She told police she had no intention of harming herself.

Defending Gwenlan, Ben Waters said: "Alcohol and mental health difficulties mean she cannot recall exactly her motivation."

He added that Gwenlan has a long history of engagement with mental health services, but things are "looking very much better for her now".

Since the incident, she has been working with alcohol and mental health services, is making good progress, and continued support would be beneficial.

Judge Jenkins told Gwenlan - who pleaded guilty to a charge of arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered - that her "very serious offence" merited a prison sentence.

But he noted her "low" mental state at the time, and her efforts since - "very much to your credit" - to address her alcohol and mental health problems.

Sentencing her to two years in prison, suspended for two years, a two-year community order involving mental health treatment, and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, he told her: "This is your one and only chance, and I am doing it only because of your progress with your mental health.

"If you come before me again, you will go to prison."