Plans to relocate hundreds of Department of Work and Pensions employees from Gwent have moved a step closer after a new headquarters was given planning permission.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council approved proposals for the new base in Treforest last week, a move expected to bring more than 1,500 jobs to the area when it opens in 2021.

But the development remains a contentious issue amongst neighbouring councils, with 761 back office jobs set to be relocated from across Newport, Cwmbran and Caerphilly.

Concerns also remain over public transport links between the three areas and Treforest, with only 444 car parking spaces and 170 cycle spaces planned at the new headquarters.

“It doesn’t make sense to take jobs away from Caerphilly at a time when the council is embarking on its own regeneration plans,” said Councillor James Pritchard.

“Over 200 jobs could be lost from the town centre to an area where public transport is very, very bad."

The move is also opposed by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents DWP employees, with a spokesman describing the development as a "costly and wholly unncessary exercise".

"PCS would challenge any suggestion that [RCT] council is helping to bring ‘new jobs’ to Treforest," the spokesman continued.

"These are posts that the DWP is seeking to take away from communities elsewhere in south Wales, which can ill afford to lose this work.

"The travelling distances involved in getting to the planned new office mean that a large proportion of the current staff would be unable to relocate – they would therefore be forced out of the civil service and the Department would lose their skills and expertise."

Similar concerns had been raised by fellow Caerphilly councillors in June, when a motion calling for the UK government to reconsider the move, and enter discussions with the PCS, was passed.

Plaid Cymru councillor Lindsey Whittle also expressed fears for increased traffic on key roads and interchanges, including the Pwll-y-pant and Coryton roundabouts.

“One small accident there and thousands are late, and what we’re doing now is adding to that,” he added.

The same motion was also passed last month by Newport council, with leader Debbie Wilcox claiming that the DWP had “paid scant attention to the need for jobs in our communities”.

While supporting the motion, the leader of the Conservative opposition Matthew Evans questioned why the Labour-led authority had waited until August to write to the UK government.

Speaking last month, he said: “I’ve already written to the Secretary of State for Wales [Alun Cairns] asking if anything can be done to alleviate this.

“I understand the rationale, and I’m not really convinced that there will be many Newport-based staff unable to travel to the new site.”

A UK government spokeswoman insisted that there would still be a DWP presence in the affected areas.

“Through our investment in Treforest we are securing quality employment for the next generation,” the spokeswoman continued.

“The site will accommodate existing staff from five sites with the potential for an additional 400 to 450 new jobs once open.

“Whilst we understand concerns raised about transport, the site is strategically placed to take advantage of the public transport upgrades being developed by the Welsh Government as part of the South Wales Metro.”