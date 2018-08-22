THE charity behind Usk's famous award-winning floral displays has been denied funding to travel to Canada to represent Gwent and Wales on the world stage.

Usk in Bloom has won the large village award in Wales in Bloom 37 years in a row, and has won Britain in Bloom five times, most recently in 2017, when it was named joint winner of the large village category alongside Market Bosworth in the East Midlands.

Now the town is competing in an international horticulture competition, with winners to be announced in Alberta, Canada, next month.

But the organisers will be forced to pay for the trip out of their own pockets after an application for funding from the Welsh Government was turned down.

Last month chairman Tony Kear wrote to culture and tourism minister Dafydd Elis-Thomas asking if the Welsh Government would be prepared to stump up to cover part of the £5,000 cost of sending two representatives to the awards ceremony.

In the letter Mr Kear said £2,105 of the costs had already been paid for, but the organisation was seeking a further £2,862 to cover travel, accommodation and other costs.

"We would like to send two Usk in Bloom committee members to represent the charity, the town, and indeed Wales, at this event," he said.

"We would be grateful for your confirmation of whether any funding can be made available by the Welsh Government to cover the costs. You will appreciate that, as a small community and charitable group, it is difficult to pay for a trip such as this from charity funds.

"But we consider that it offers a wonderful opportunity to promote Wales on the world stage, and to boost tourism (and the local economy) by attracting more visitors our town."

But, in a reply, Lord Elis-Thomas' office said: "Unfortunately the Welsh Government is unable to identify any direct financial assistance for Usk in Bloom and the anticipated costs of sending representatives to Canada for the International Communities in Bloom competition.

"I appreciate this might not be the answer you wished for. On behalf of the Welsh Government, I would like to pass on congratulations for your achievements to date and wish you continued success for the forthcoming awards."

Mr Kear said he and another representative would still be travelling to the awards, but would be forced to pay out their own pockets.

But he said he was disappointed by the response, not least because he is due to give a speech at the event in which he will promote Wales on the world stage.

"We felt it was an opportune moment to ask for funding," he said.

"It would have been nice to have some contribution to recognise that, we are doing much to promote, not just the county of Monmouthshire, but Wales."

Mr Kear added he understood budgets are stretched, but felt there would be space in the Welsh Government's tourism budget to assist the project.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said he was disappointed by the news.

"Every year hundreds of visitors descend on Usk to see the town’s fabulous floral displays and it’s a shame that the Welsh Government felt unable to make a contribution towards the cost of a trip which offers a great opportunity to promote Wales on the world stage,” he said.

Judging for the International Communities in Bloom competition has already been carried out, with judges visiting Usk in June.