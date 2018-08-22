GWENT Police are appealing to speak to two men after a burglary.

Gwent Police would like to speak to two men captured on CCTV, who we believe could help their investigation into a distraction burglary which took place at around 1.15pm on Friday, June 1, 2018.

The burglary took place in Hawthorne Avenue, Hengoed.

The victim was at home when two men knocked on his door saying that they needed to check his meter and for gas leaks.

One of the men then led the victim to the back garden to look at a drain cover. The other man stayed in the house, closed the curtains and then carried out a search of the property.

Both men then left the area on foot. Nothing was taken from the property but officers are keen to speak to two men captured on CCTV in the local area, who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

If anyone has any information or knows the individuals pictured, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 248 of 1/6/18.