HIGHWAYS England is reminding drivers to plan their journeys around the Severn Bridge Half-Marathon and 10k event on Sunday (August 26).

The half-marathon will start at 9am, with the 10k event getting under way at 10am.

Up to 2,300 runners are expected to take part – 1,700 in the fifth edition of the half-marathon and 600 in the 10k race.

Both races start at the western (Chepstow) end of the M48 Severn Bridge, on the motorway itself.

On the day, the bridge will be fully closed to traffic between 7.30am and 11.30am, with a clearly signed diversion route in place during the duration of the closure.

Highways England's Gareth Price said: “We’d like to remind road users to plan ahead – more than 2,000 people are expected to take part, and as well as the bridge closure, local roads are also expected to be busy before and after the race.

“Our advice is to check our traffic and travel information channels, set off early and allow plenty of time.”

Drivers can get up-to-the-minute travel information by phoning the Highways England Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website www.trafficengland.com

More details on the Severn Bridge half-marathon and 10k can be found at www.severnbridgehalfmarathon.com/