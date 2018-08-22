A MAN who brandished a Stanley knife in front of a crowd of children and onlookers as he threatened to kill his sister’s boyfriend has avoided jail.

Jamie Meek, who now lives on Conway Road, Oxford, got into an argument with his sister on March 24 this year before leaving her house to confront her boyfriend on Upper Gwastod Terrace in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent.

Cardiff crown court heard yesterday (August 22) that Meek was under heavily under the influence of alcohol when he brandished a Stanley knife and shouted that he was going to kill his sister’s boyfriend.

The commotion drew a crowd, including a number of children, heard the court, with one statement from a pregnant witness saying Meek appeared “off his head”, and admitting she feared for her safety.

He pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an offensive weapon and damaging a television set, and has been held on remand since the incident nearly five months ago.

Judge M Fitton QC agreed with the defence that the “serious” incident was mitigated by the length of time Meek had already spent behind bars, and the fact that his sister called him a “changed man” since the incident.

“You have no previous convictions at all. The street was a place where children happened to be gathered, not a place you would expect to find them, for example a school.

“You also have the support of your family who are present in court.”

Meek was handed two community orders, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He must also pay £75 compensation for the damaged television.