A 47-YEAR-old family man from Newport is one of the contestants in this year's Great British Bake Off.

Father-of-four Jon Jenkins said keeping quiet about his appearance on the hit show has been "the hardest secret to keep".

Mr Jenkins is a keen baker who loves wowing his family and friends with his creations.

The Newport man works as a blood courier, and enjoys being in the kitchen as a way to relax after a hard day's work.

He is looking forward to impressing the judges, and viewers, as he experiments with techniques to try and achieve something unique in his baking.

He said: "I bake as often as I can – several times a week, mainly in the day while my wife and children are at school as I get some peace that way!

"The tent is far easier than my kitchen, at home I have the kids running around, after school clubs to pick up from and my wife trying to keep the kitchen clean and tidy.

"The time pressure in the (Bake Off) tent was harder of course but I have to admit I loved every minute!"

Mr Jenkins will be joined in the tent by eleven other contestants. They are:

Antony, 29, a self-styled "Bollywood baker" from London who works in banking

Briony, 33, a full-time mum and self-taught baker from Bristol

Dan, 36, from London, who has finally made it onto Bake Off after his applications for previous seasons were unsuccessful

Imelda, 33, from County Tyrone, who loves to bake for her colleagues

Karen, 60, from West Yrokshire, who was encouraged to apply for the Bake Off by her daughters

Kim-Joy, 27, a mental health specialist from Leeds

Luke, 30, a civil servant and house/techno DJ from Sheffield

Manon, 26, from London, who hopes to take inspiration from her French heritage

Rahul, 30, a scientist from Rotherham who vows to take a forensic approach to his baking

Ruby, 29, from London, who described herself as "an undercover baker"

Terry, 56, a former flight attendant from the West Midlands

The Great British Bake Off starts Tuesday 28th August at 8pm on Channel 4.