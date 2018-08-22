A NEWPORT park was awarded the Green Flag Award for the eleventh successive year at a ceremony held yesterday.

The green flag was flying high in Belle Vue Park yesterday, after the site was awarded it from Keep Wales Tidy.

To achieve the accolade, experts assess criteria such as whether spaces are welcoming, safe, clean, sustainable, biodiverse, and look at community involvement and achievement.

Councillor Deb Harvey, who is the cabinet member for culture and leisure, was at the ceremony.

She said: "I am delighted to be opening this.

"As a growing, thriving city today, we are celebrating the outstanding achievement of retaining the green flag status for Belle Vue Park for the eleventh successive year.

"In addition to that, it is the second time that Belle Vue Park has achieve natinal heritage award which is a massive success.

"All this success I am sure you will agree does not come without a lot of hard work and commitment."

She added: "I want to commend the staff at Newport City Council and officers. So thank you all very much."

Jeff Watt, who lives near Alma Street, said he was pleased that the park had been awarded the flag.

"I walk my dog in the park every morning," he said.

"It is a great park and it deserves to get the Green Flag Award."

Another resident Jayne David added: "This is the best park I have been to. I am not surprised it has got the award."