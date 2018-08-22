TEENS across the region are counting down the hours until they receive their GCSE results.

Months of study and hard work have been put in by young people who are eagerly awaiting tomorrow's results.

Some schools will be opening their doors at 8am tomorrow and we will be there to share the news.

Throughout the day we will be reporting from across the region as our reporters share the results stories from schools across Gwent.

You can follow the day on our website or on social media using #GwentGCSES.

We would love to include your pictures and stories of success throughout the day on our blog and in Friday's edition of the South Wales Argus.

If you would like to share some results you can get in touch by emailing photos to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk along with information about who is in the photo and your contact details.

You can also tweet us pictures or messages at @southwalesargus or send us a message via our Facebook page.

We will be updating a live blog with news and results as they come in and you will find it online at southwalesargus.co.uk.