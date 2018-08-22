MORE than a third of GPs and other primary care professionals in Wales who took part in a UK-wide survey, said they were experiencing a mental health problem.

One hundred people in Wales, GPs and staff, were surveyed by Mind Cymru as part of a Mind project involving more than 1,000 in the primary care sector in the UK.

The findings show that despite the high prevalence of mental health problems among staff working in GP surgeries - 35 of those surveyed in Wales aid they had a mental health problem - many did not feel able to turn to colleagues for support.

Primary care professionals said that they were much more likely to look for support with their mental health from friends and family (84 per cent), or their own doctor (86 per cent), rather than their colleagues (48 per cent), or their practice manager (21 per cent).

Mind Cymru is now calling on the Government and the NHS to go further to tackle the work-related causes of stress and poor mental health, such as excessive workload and long hours.

The mental health charity is also calling on health boards, primary care clusters, and individual GP practices to ensure the whole workforce, including practice managers, reception staff and practice nurses, receives appropriate support when needed, and have workplace policies and procedures in place to better promote staff wellbeing.

“These figures are really concerning," said Simon Jones, head of policy and influencing at Mind Cymru.

"We knew from talking to primary care staff that many of them were experiencing poor mental health but hadn’t realised just how prevalent mental health problems were among GPs.

"People with mental health problems, and especially those working within healthcare, can and do make a valuable contribution to the workplace, but it’s really important that they’re able to get any support they need.

"Our research shows that a lot of primary care professionals don’t feel comfortable talking to peers and colleagues if they’re struggling with their mental health.

“Too much pressure and other demands cause stress, which can lead us to become unwell, both physically and mentally.

"Those working in a GP surgery are no exception, where long working hours and excess workload are often the norm.

"Primary care staff do a stressful job day in, day out, but too often aren’t getting the support they need. When they feel well and supported, they can provide the best possible care for their patients.

“Working in healthcare doesn’t make it any easier to talk about your mental health at work. In fact, concerns over fitness to practice can make it harder.

"It needs to be OK for healthcare staff to talk about their mental health. Like anyone else, they need and should have support.”