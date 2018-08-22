THERE is just over a week left for you to send in your nominations for the South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards.

One of the categories at this year's awards, which are sponsored by the Rutherford Cancer Centres, is the Third Sector or Community Team of the Year Award.

Last year the judges chose Welsh Hearts for their life-saving work placing defibrillators in communities, and delivering CPR and defibrillator training in Wales.

Charity director Sharon Owen said: “It was a great honour to win the award. For me it was for the whole team and its about recognising the great work charity does in Wales.

"We are small team but we do a lot of work saving lives and it's great to have that recognition."

Following their win the charity received extra attention and were able to further raise their profile.

"Lots of people congratulated us," Ms Owen said, "and it is all about awareness and getting our name out there. Every time we are in the paper it helps to raise charity’s profile.

"I would encourage others to enter the awards. It's a way to recognise anyone who has passion and makes a difference.

"It’s about giving people a little bit of kudos and putting them on the map."

The South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards presentation evening will take place at Chepstow Racecourse on October 18

