87 VEHICLES in the Newport area have been clamped since last week in an ongoing DVLA crackdown on unpaid road tax.

Enforcement officers from DVLA contractor, NSL, have been targeting vehicles since August 13, immobilising them with wheel clamps and displaying large, bright yellow penalty notices across their windscreens.

The DVLA said the many different ways to pay for road tax means there is “no excuse” for leaving a vehicle untaxed, and if a driver is caught by NLS staff and clamped, the consequences can be considerably more expensive than simply paying for road tax in the first place.

The owners of any vehicle clamped by the DVLA will have to pay a release fee of £100 to get the clamp removed, as well as making sure their vehicle is taxed within 15 days of its release.

They will also have to hand over a £160 ‘surety fee’ – a guarantee they will tax the vehicle will be taxed in that period, which is refunded if the tax is paid in time.

Owners who fail to pay the release fee will have their vehicles impounded and will then see the release fee doubled, with a £21 storage charge added on for each day the DVLA keeps the car.

A spokesman for the DVLA said the organisation’s action was about fairness.

“While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who don’t tax their vehicles and then drive them – otherwise it wouldn’t be fair to those who do the right thing”, he said.

“Clamping is one of a range of measures we use to make sure these untaxed vehicles are not driven on the road.”

“We don’t need to spot a vehicle on the road to take enforcement action but if we do, wheel clamping is an effective way to make sure that an untaxed vehicle is not driven on the road.

“It’s never been easier to tax your car – it’s just a few clicks to do it online and you can do it 24 hours a day, you can also spread payments across the year by Direct Debit so there really is no excuse.

“Having your vehicle clamped is expensive and inconvenient.

“Don’t take the risk – it just isn’t worth it.” The DVLA writes to the keepers of all vehicles to remind them when their tax is due.

They said this was why it was so important for motorists to let the organisation know if there was a change of address.

Vehicles which are declared off the road must be kept off the road, on private land.

Further information on taxing a vehicle can be found at www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax.