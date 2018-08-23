LOCAL councils will be represented at a celebratory event.

Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend, the biggest celebration of diversity in Wales, takes place in Cardiff this weekend, launching a ‘Proud Councils’ network which partners up councils to advance equality.

This year’s participants are Caerphilly, Newport (NCC), Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Swansea, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Caerphilly Council’s equalities champion, Cllr James Pritchard, said: “We are privileged to live in an area that celebrates diversity across our communities. Showing our support for Pride Cymru is a way for us to champion equality and diversity alongside colleagues and partners.”

The Big Weekend will feature a ‘Proud Councils’ stall with signposting to relevant services and council representatives available for discussions with the public.

“Newport City Council is proud to support this event as a member of the ‘Proud Councils’ network which celebrates diversity across our communities,” added Cllr Mark Whitcutt, deputy leader of NCC and the cabinet member for assets and equalities.