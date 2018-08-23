A THEATRE company has been granted funding to continue work to alleviate isolation and loneliness among older people.

Reality Theatre, which is a community interest theatre aiming to bring positive change, has been granted £20,000 from Pobl Trust for a project, following the success of a previous one.

The Telling Stories project, funded by Cardiff University, involved six months of gathering stories from residents of Derwen Housing which provides dedicated social housing and support to people aged 55 and over across Newport, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.

This was concluded with a play performed by the residents at Riverfront Theatre.

Reality Theatre manager, Juls Benson, explained: “The previous project helped people gain confidence and alleviate isolation and loneliness. It was so successful that I was determined to get funding from somewhere to continue for another year.” The new arts and culture project also focuses on Derwen residents, this time funded by Pobl Trust, and will involve them organising and producing monthly events, such as performances and musical events.

The funding will be used for staff and transport costs, with the hopes that they can train older people to continue the project in future years, if granted further funding.

“With the last project we found that older people may not engage due to lack of access,” added Ms Benson.

“It’s too much to ask them to leave their home, get on public transport and come to a different location.

“Once everything is finalised we will arrange for a minibus to bring residents to weekly meetings, and take them home, so there’s nothing to stand in their way.

“Older people are living full and active lives, yet people push them out the way when they have so much to offer.

“Age has no barriers and we think it’s important to recognise the value of older people.”