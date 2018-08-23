THE number of cases of modern slavery in Wales reported in 2017 was 56 per cent higher than the year before, it has been revealed.

Welsh Government figures have shown 193 potential victims of slavery were flagged up last year - up from 124 the year before.

The figures have been revealed as members of Unison Cymru prepare to meet at an event in Cardiff today, Thursday, to mark International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

Chairman of Unison's black members group Kebba Manneh said: “There are more people in slavery today across the world, than in the entire 350 year history of the transatlantic slave trade and slavery in Wales is on the rise.

"It could be the woman trapped in servitude or trafficked into the sex trade, the man in forced labour or the child who has been trafficked by criminal gangs and suffered horrendous abuse.

“Trade unions have a major role in the fight against modern slavery. With 100,000 members in Wales, Unison can help educate our members and the wider community in recognising the signs of exploitation.

“The Welsh Government’s code of practice for ethical employment in supply chains provides an opportunity for unions to work with employers to ensure workers are treated fairly and no-one is exploited.”

According to figures released by the Human Trafficking Foundation, 5,145 potential slavery victims from 116 different countries were identified in the UK in 2017 - and the organisation has said the true extent of the problem is likely to be far wider.

Signs of modern slavery include people having limited contact with their family, a distrust of authority and inability to speak English. Victims may also show signs of physical abuse, appear malnourished and disorientated, avoid eye contact and may have no friends.

According to campaign group Unseen UK, an estimated 40.3 million people worldwide were in modern slavery in 2016, including 24.9 million in forced labour and 15.4 million in forced marriage. A quarter of these were children.

To report suspected slavery call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700. Victims can call 0800 731 8147.