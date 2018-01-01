GCSE results day 2018: Live coverage from across Gwent
- It's GCSE results day across the country, and nervous students, teachers and parents will be finding out what the future holds for thousands of hopeful teenagers. We'll be following the action all day, with reporters at range of school to bring you the stories from across Gwent. You can join in too using the hashtag #GwentGCSEs Send us your videos and pictures as the big day unfolds using the hashtag, or email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk Good luck!
