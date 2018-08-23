MORE must be done by organisations across all spheres of life in Wales, to plan for the future decades in advance, to prepare for challenges like automation, climate change, changes in energy supply, and an ageing population, a new report urges.

The Futures for Wales report - prepared by Public Health Wales - draws on findings from well-being assessments carried out across Wales, and calls for the adoption of long-term thinking and planning, or ‘futures work’.

It says organisations must look 20-30 years ahead in planning terms, instead of using three- and five-year planning cycles.

This, it says, is necessary to take into account issues such as an anticipated doubling in the number of people over 85 by 2039, and the possible automation of 35 per cent of existing UK jobs over the next 10-20 years.

The report also warns that health spending in Wales could increase to 57-67 per cent of revenue budget by 2024/25 - up from 42 per cent in 2010/11, while between 2004 and the 2080’s, the cost of damage from flooding in Wales is estimated to rise eighteen-fold annually.

It is also estimated that by the 2050s, average summer temperatures in Wales will increase by 1.0-4.6ºC, and average winter rainfall will increase by 14 per cent.

“The world is changing fast. Advances in technology, changes to our climate, and an ageing population, are just some of the challenges we expect to face based on current trends," said Public Health Wales chief executive Tracey Cooper,

The report makes 14 recommendations for how public services should develop the thinking for the future. These propose an approach taking in planning, capacity and skills, investment; collaboration, utilising expertise and experience, and involving people.