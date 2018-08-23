A MUM of three has said her life will change after she won an Argus competition to learn to drive.

Kelly Warren from Bettws in Newport won our competition for driving lessons with the Escort School of Motoring.

She was nominated for the prize by her mum and she couldn’t believe that she won when she got the call.

Ms Warren said: “I was surprised when I was told I has won because I didn’t know that I had been entered into the competition. My mum nominated me for the prize and I couldn’t believe that I won.”

The single mum of three children has wanted to learn to drive for a long time but has not been able to take any lessons.

She said: “Everytime I have tried to save something has come up or I haven’t been able to find the time, so I keep putting it off.

“Learning to drive will make a massive difference to my life. Two of my children are on the autistic spectrum and my boy doesn’t like travelling by bus so going out places is a big deal. So being able to drive will give me a lot more freedom. “

Nathan Jones from the Escort School of Motoring will be one of the instructors giving lessons.

He said: “On the first lesson I will show her the basics of the vehicle using breaks and acceleration, get moving and stopping and starting, using mirrors and indication to move away.

“Every person is different and we take our time in showing the correct way to do it and making sure the pupils is happy and comfortable with what they have been taught. We are experts at what we do.”

Ms Warren has won up to forty-five hours of free tuition plus a free practical and theory test from the Escort School of Motoring.

Find our more about the driving school at escortsom.co.uk.