A JUDGE has expressed worry that a troubled teen, who broke his suspended sentence just days after receiving it, is finding “security and comfort” in prison.

Daniel Taylor, 19, of Maes-y-Coed guesthouse, Merthyr Tydfil, was handed a nine month sentence, suspended for 18 months, on July 21 this year for possessing a blade in a public place, assault by beating and five counts of criminal damage.

But Taylor was hauled back before the courts of August 8 on charges of attempted burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage.

Cardiff Crown Court heard today (August 22) that Taylor’s DNA was found on a brick used to smash through the window of a Glanmors Bakery van near Caerphilly sometime on the weekend of the 18-21 May.

The owner came into work on Monday morning to find the brick still on the driver’s seat. The glove box, which had nothing kept inside, had been riffled through.

In his hearing on August 8, Taylor admitted using an iron bar to hit the windscreen, but said he didn’t remember throwing a brick as he was intoxicated at the time.

The court also heard that Taylor was involved in an incident outside a Tesco Express shop on Newport Road, Trethomas.

Taylor was with a group of people seen trying to kick their way through the branded boarding into the closed shop at around 3am on August 7.

Defending, Kevin Seal, spoke to Judge Crowther QC about Taylor’s troubled upbringing, and expressed concern that the defendant had adapted to life in prison so well.

Agreeing, Judge Crowther told the defendant: “Somewhere, something has gone wrong for you. You have a very difficult background to deal with.

“You should have heard the judge’s warnings. You either did not hear them or, I fear, you might be finding some form of security and comfort in prison. I hope that is not the case.”

Taylor’s suspended sentence of nine moths was activated by the court, and Judge Crowther added one extra month for the criminal damage charge and four extra months for the attempted burglary charge to run concurrently.

He told the defendant he would serve no more than four-and-a-half months in custody.