EYECARE professionals have issued an alarming report revealing how few parents take their children for eye tests.

The Association of Optometrists (AOP) report shows how one in four children aged 4-16 had never been taken for an eye test by their parents.

Nearly three quarters of practising optometrists had seen children in the past year with problems that could have been treated more successfully if they had been diagnosed earlier.

Optometrist and clinical advisor to the AOP, Farah Topia, said: "Many parents also don’t realise that there is a window of opportunity to treat certain eye conditions which is why many practitioners are seeing children come in, with a condition that could have been treated much more effectively, had they been seen earlier.

“As a rule of thumb, it is good for children to have their first sight test around the age of three, but children can have a sight test at any age, if a problem is suspected.”