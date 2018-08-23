JUST one person has been charged for theft of a motorcycle by Gwent police in the past year, new figures reveal.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Motorcycle Action Group (MAG) shows that 96 motorcycles were reported stolen in the Gwent Police force area last year, out of which 20 were recovered and located.

But only one person was charged for theft of a motorcycle, leading to campaigners raising concerns that there is not a "highly effective deterrence" in the area.

The figures include mopeds, motorcycles, off-road motorcycles and trail bikes stolen from January 1 to December 31, 2017.

Colin Brown, director of campaigns and political engagement at MAG, said: "With only one individual charged it is clear that there is not a highly effective deterrence in Gwent, which makes the area vulnerable to a rapid escalation of the issue as already experienced in other parts of the country.

"MAG would like to see a more proactive approach being taken in areas such as Gwent so that we do not simply observe a displacement of the crime from area to area."

The group is conducting a UK-wide FOI project in an attempt to get a wider picture of the scale and extent of motorcycle theft.

Working with the home office and police forces, its aim is to achieve a "unified and consistent" national approach to the problem.

Mr Brown added: "From initial analysis we can see that Gwent is relatively low in the league table of worst affected areas, but we are disappointed to note the fairly consistent lack of response from forces across the country, and Gwent is not bucking the trend."

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.