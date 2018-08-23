THE education secretary congratulated pupils across Wales on their hard work from a Torfaen school this morning.

Kirsty Williams AM visited West Monmouth School, in Pontypool, and spoke with pupils and staff.

Her visit comes as results show the proportion of pupils being awarded top grades at A*-A has increased from 17.9 per cent last year to 18.5 per cent this year.

In the second year of reform of GCSEs in Wales, results also show an increase of 50 per cent in the number of entries for science.

She said: “I want to congratulate pupils who are receiving their results today and to thank the teachers who worked so tirelessly to deliver these new qualifications.

“Today marks a culture change for Science in Wales. Entries are up by 50 per cent, with more pupils gaining A*-C and more achieving the very top grades in biology, chemistry and physics. This shows the importance that both we and schools attach to this subject and I am confident that together we will continue to go from strength to strength, as we saw with last week’s A Level results.”

Last year Ms Williams had announced measures to discourage schools from entering thousands of pupils too early unless they were ready.

However, while numbers have fallen, early entry has still had a significant impact on some subjects including English.

Ms Williams said: "Today’s results are, of course, only one part of a picture that will be pieced together in the autumn.

“Early entry has had an impact on some of these results and that’s why the final picture will change. You only have to look at previous years where the autumn results have been several percentage points higher than the data published in the summer”.