LOU Lou’s Vintage Fair will make its Newport debut on Sunday, September 9, at the Newport Centre, opposite Kingsway shopping centre.

The award-winning vintage fair showcases 30 of the UK’s best vintage traders, with items from every era from the 1940s to the 1980s. Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair offers top quality vintage clothing, accessories, craft, homeware and collectables, all at affordable prices.

The event also features a pop up beauty salon offering vintage style makeovers and a tea party serving delicious homemade cakes and hot drinks served from antique china.

The event’s founder, Lou Lou Glover says, “We’re very excited to come to Newport for the first time. Newport vintage fans have been asking us to come to the city for a long time, so we’ve planned a fantastic, vintage-packed event and we’re expecting a great turnout.”

She adds, “What we do best is select some of the best traders, who travel from all over the UK specifically for this event, and put them all under one roof, which makes the fair a one stop shop for all the best vintage goods that are available on the market at this time.”

It’s not just about the excellent shopping, but the event is a great vintage-filled day out. CAKE by Lil’s Parlour will be setting up a kitsch tea party with show-stopping sweet treats, baked from scratch and served from retro teaware. Plus, the talented troupe of stylists from Pop Up Parlour will be on hand to transform customers into vintage icons, with victory rolls, beehives and plenty of hairspray.

Lou Lou Glover set up the Lou Lou’s Vintage Fairs in September 2008 and now takes the Vintage Fair to over 50 towns and cities across the country, with up to four events every weekend. The event won the award for ‘Best Vintage Fair in the UK’ at the National Vintage Awards for the last three years.

Lou Lou’s Newport Vintage Fair will run from 10am to 4pm at the Newport Centre, opposite the Kingsway shopping centre. Admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.