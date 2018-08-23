A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been reported as missing, prompting a police search.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 15-year-old Anthony Bishop who has been reported as missing.

"Anthony is from the Llanhilleth area, near Abertillery. He was last seen in the vicinity of Blaencuffin Road on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at approximately 3.35pm. Officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

"Anthony is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10in tall, of average build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tracksuit and carrying a grey backpack and black shoulder bag.

"Anyone with information relating to Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 361 of 19/08/2018."