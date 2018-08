A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with an alleged armed raid at a Newport shop this week.

Louis Maniatt, 38, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport, is charged with robbery and possession of a knife at a Beaufort Road store in the St Julians area of the city on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody by Newport magistrates and is due to appear at Newport Crown Court on September 20.